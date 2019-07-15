Blind Melon's Bee Girl Heather DeLoach Welcomes Daughter Olivia May — See Her First Photos

A baby bee of her own!

Heather DeLoach — best known for playing a bespectacled tap-dancing kid dressed in a bee costume in the music video for Blind Melon‘s 1992 hit “No Rain” — has welcomed her first child, with husband Matthew Greiner.

The couple’s daughter Olivia May Greiner arrived on Thursday, May 23, in Irvine, California, DeLoach exclusively confirms to PEOPLE. She weighed 5 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 18½ inches long.

“We are over the moon in love with her,” says the new mom, 36. “I’ve always dreamed of being a mommy and I feel so blessed to finally have our sweet baby girl.”

And although baby Olivia is only 7 weeks old, she’s already “taking on the Bee Girl image,” DeLoach tells PEOPLE.

“We received so many fun bee gifts for her, from costumes to burp clothes to little blankets with bees all over them. I can’t wait to share the video with her when she gets older,” DeLoach adds. “And, of course, we will have to dress her for Halloween one year as the Bee Girl.”

DeLoach and her husband first shared the news that they were expecting their first child last Nov. 25, a little over a year after tying the knot in October 2017.

“Our little hive is growing!” she wrote on Facebook alongside a trio of adorable photos of the couple. “Baby Girl Greiner arriving June 2019.”

In one of the images, the couple leaned in for a sweet kiss while holding pink balloons spelling out the word “Baby,” while in another shot they were snuggled up together, a pair of tiny pink baby shoes in their hands.

Ahead of Olivia’s birth, DeLoach was the guest of honor at an “A Star Is Born”-themed baby shower, filled with oodles of pink-and-gold décor with musical and royal touches (including a throne-like chair for the then mom-to-be to open all her gifts in!).

Ornate candles and plenty of pink-and-white flowers decorated the tables, which were complete with pearly-white and pink place settings — and a star necklace for each guest to wear.

“The shower theme was my sister’s idea and a complete surprise for me!” DeLoach tells PEOPLE of the event, planned by her sister Nicole in conjunction with Holiday Hostess. “Such an amazing day with so many special details to celebrate our little Olivia. She is certainly the star of the family now!”

Image zoom Heather DeLoach's baby shower Kathryn Colby Photography

Image zoom Heather DeLoach's baby shower Kathryn Colby Photography

Image zoom Heather DeLoach's baby shower Kathryn Colby Photography

After two and a half years together, the pair got married in San Diego on Oct. 7, 2017.

“We are overjoyed to finally become husband and wife,” DeLoach told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s an amazing feeling when you are marrying your best friend. We can’t wait to start our lives together and one day have our own little bumblebees to add to the hive.”

Of course, DeLoach and Greiner’s wedding was also packed with plenty of bee-utiful bumblebee details, with DeLoach telling PEOPLE, “How could I not pay tribute to The Bee Girl on the happiest day of our lives?”

“I am honored to be the Bee Girl and am so blessed to have support and love from [Blind Melon] fans all over the world during one of the most special times in my life,” she added. “I owe it all to Blind Melon and their amazing talents. Without them and their vision, I wouldn’t ‘bee’ who I am today … A VERY HAPPY BEE.”