PSA: Your Kids Can Now Wear a Blanket That Looks Just Like a Disney Princess Dress

Attention, parents! If your little ones are obsessed with Disney princesses, we may have just found the perfect holiday gift. Blankie Tails (the company behind those viral mermaid-tail blankets) has recently released a line of wearable blankets that look exactly like the dresses worn by some of the most beloved Disney princesses, including Cinderella, Belle, and Frozen’s Anna.

Yes, you read that right: Kiddos can now dress up as their favorite characters and stay warm and cozy at the same time. Each blanket boasts a unique design that kids can step inside of and wear around like an actual dress — meaning they can use it during bedtime and playtime alike.

The super-soft plush blankets are also machine-washable and easy to spot-clean, so you never have to worry about getting them dirty. And while they may have just launched last month, the cuddly blankets are already racking up rave reviews on Amazon.

“This is absolutely adorable!!! Same great quality as the previous designs! My daughter fell in love with Cinderella the moment it arrived and was her perfect travel partner this weekend. If you have a little one, this is a must buy,” raved one shopper.

“Soooo adorable! My seven year old won’t take it off,” said another. “I wasn’t sure since she’s starting to outgrow dress-up, but she still LOVES this blanket. She loves to use it while watching movies or in her reading nook. It’s her new favorite.”

Recommended for ages three and up, the Disney-themed blankets feature an open-back design so they will still fit comfortably as your child grows. The best part? Each blanket goes for less than $30, so you don’t have to break the bank to make your Disney+ movie marathons a little bit more magical and a whole lot cozier.

Buy It! Blankie Tails x Disney Belle Wearable Blanket, $29.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Blankie Tails x Disney Cinderella Wearable Blanket, $29.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Blankie Tails x Disney Anna Wearable Blanket, $29.99; amazon.com