Blakesley Sutter Celebrates Her First Birthday!

Happy birthday Blakesley Grace Sutter! The daughter of Bachelorette alums Ryan and Trista Sutter celebrated turning one alongside big brother Max, 2½, family and friends at an Alice in Wonderland-themed party, held April 3 at the Sonnenalp Resort of Vail, Colo.

Happy birthday Blakesley Grace Sutter! The daughter of Bachelorette alums Ryan and Trista Sutter celebrated turning one alongside big brother Max, 2½, family and friends at an Alice in Wonderland-themed party, held April 3 at the Sonnenalp Resort in Vail, Colorado.

“Someone asked if I was sad [about Blakesley turning one] and I immediately said, ‘No,’ as I do truly love all the stages of seeing my babies grow up,” Trista tells PEOPLE Moms & Babies. “But her birthday came and I couldn’t help but feel sad … especially since we don’t plan to have any more children. I will miss the baby days, but I am sincerely excited for her future and how bright it is!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Click below for more photos and all the party details!



Trista organized the birthday bash with the help of event planner Natalie Klein of the Hot Moms Club. “We tried to make the party personalized and special for each child so they could be in Blakesley’s wonderland,” explains Klein.

To start, the pair chose invitations by Tiny Prints. The center table referenced the March Hare and Mad Hatter’s tea party and included “eat me” and “drink me” plates and cups from Em Tanner Designs, while various stations allowed the kids to dress up, sit and read or have their own tea time.

“Max loved the party,” Trista shares. “He went from station to station reading books and jumping on pillows, tackling my dad and pouring tea with his friend Lily. I think he had more fun than Blakesley!”

When everyone got hungry, they munched on mini sandwiches, personalized cookies and petit fours from Edible Gifts and sweets from the candy bar while sipping on Chadwick Bay apple juice and tea’tinis from Sweet Leaf Tea.