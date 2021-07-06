Blake Shelton's Sweetest Stepdad Moments with Gwen Stefani's Sons

In the same interview, Shelton shared that his own positive experience with his stepfather inspires him to be a great one to Stefani's kids.

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" he said. "I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious."

"But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie," the country singer said. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into [our relationship]."