Blake Shelton's Sweetest Stepdad Moments with Gwen Stefani's Sons

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now," Shelton said of being a bonus dad to Stefani's sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo

By Andrea Wurzburger
July 06, 2021 03:31 PM

Family Time

Blake Shelton is officially a bonus dad! The country singer wed Gwen Stefani in July 2021. She shares sons Kingston James McGregor, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7, with ex Gavin Rossdale. 

Better Together

Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Before asking Stefani to marry him, a source told PEOPLE that he asked his future stepsons for approval.

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," a source close to Stefani said at the time. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

Can't Imagine Life Without Them

In an interview with KFROG's The Ride with Kimo & Heather in February 21, Shelton said that there's "definitely nothing easy" about being a bonus dad, but added, "I can't imagine my life without these kids now." 

Backstage Duties

In the same interview, Shelton shared that his own positive experience with his stepfather inspires him to be a great one to Stefani's kids.

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" he said. "I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious."

"But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie," the country singer said. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into [our relationship]."

Birthday Celebrations

Shelton previously opened up about his role as a bonus parent on the Today Show in July 2020, sharing that he was figuring out how to be both role model and friend to the three boys. 

"That's a scary moment for m,  because it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say," Shelton said at the time. "There's a lot of responsibility that comes with that.

Showing Some Love

In May 2020, Shelton proved he can get silly and sweet as a bonus dad, when he showed Stefani's eldest, Kingston, some love on his birthday. 

Father's Day Fun

Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

In June 2020, Stefani shared a sweet message for Shelton on Father's Day, captioning a series of photos, "happy father's day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G❤️K❤️Z❤️A gx."

This Little Piggy

Shelton is getting everyone in on the country action, with Apollo helping his parents feed some baby pigs

Morning Snuggles

Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Apollo (dressed in adorable jack-o-lantern pajamas) gave Shelton a snuggle while the pair shared breakfast

Guy Time

Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Shelton posed for a photo with Kington and Zuma, with the two boys wearing matching camo shirts

Say 'Cheese!'

Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Apollo and Shelton — also dressed in matching camo outfits — smiled big for the camera

The Great Outdoors

Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Apollo got a lift from his bonus dad while spending time outside together. 

Something's Fishy

Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Shelton took Apollo fishing — and reeled in a winner!

Sweet Selfie

Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Apollo spent some time relaxing with his mom and Shelton. 

Loving Tribute

On Father's Day 2021, Stefani posted a tribute to Shelton, captioning a series of photos, "happy father's day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know - we love u so much @blakeshelton gx." 

