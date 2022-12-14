Blake Shelton Surprised Jennifer Hudson's Son with a Goat for Christmas a Few Years Ago

Blake Shelton is quite the gift giver.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, Shelton and host Jennifer Hudson remembered the gifts they used to give each other when they were both on The Voice together several seasons ago.

"Do you remember the gift you gave me?" the 41-year-old EGOT winner asked Shelton.

"Oh yeah, I remember," Shelton, 46, said with a chuckle. "I actually gave it to your son."

Hudson then turned to the audience and asked, "Y'all know Blake sent me a whole goat?"

Shelton shared the story of the cast hanging out together with their kids on The Voice set and Hudson's son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., now 13, asking Shelton where he could get a goat.

"It was this time of year, it was the fall season," he recalled. "I think at some point I asked you, I said, 'I really would like to get him a goat for Christmas.' And so, got him a pygmy goat."

But the Voice season ended, the cast members went their separate ways, and Shelton had to figure out how to get the goat to Hudson's son.

"I wasn't gonna see y'all, so I had to, like, get an airplane to fly this freaking goat from Oklahoma to Chicago," Shelton continued. "I mean, this goat had, like, a first-class ride."

"That is one of the most memorable Christmases for my kid, ever," Hudson said to Shelton, adding that they named the goat Prancer.

Hudson welcomed son David Daniel on Aug. 10, 2009. She shares him with her ex-fiancé, former WWE Star David Otunga, whom she split from in November 2017 after a decade together.