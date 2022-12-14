Celebrity Parents Blake Shelton Surprised Jennifer Hudson's Son with a Goat for Christmas a Few Years Ago “One of the most memorable Christmases for my kid, ever,” the talk show host told the country singer on her eponymous show By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 12:46 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Blake Shelton Jennifer Hudson. Photo: The Jennifer Hudson Show Blake Shelton is quite the gift giver. While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, Shelton and host Jennifer Hudson remembered the gifts they used to give each other when they were both on The Voice together several seasons ago. "Do you remember the gift you gave me?" the 41-year-old EGOT winner asked Shelton. Jennifer Hudson Says She's 'Still Processing' EGOT Status: 'It Came as a Surprise' "Oh yeah, I remember," Shelton, 46, said with a chuckle. "I actually gave it to your son." Hudson then turned to the audience and asked, "Y'all know Blake sent me a whole goat?" Shelton shared the story of the cast hanging out together with their kids on The Voice set and Hudson's son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., now 13, asking Shelton where he could get a goat. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "It was this time of year, it was the fall season," he recalled. "I think at some point I asked you, I said, 'I really would like to get him a goat for Christmas.' And so, got him a pygmy goat." But the Voice season ended, the cast members went their separate ways, and Shelton had to figure out how to get the goat to Hudson's son. Blake Shelton Says He Will Never Walk Away from Music: 'You Might as Well Poison Me!' "I wasn't gonna see y'all, so I had to, like, get an airplane to fly this freaking goat from Oklahoma to Chicago," Shelton continued. "I mean, this goat had, like, a first-class ride." "That is one of the most memorable Christmases for my kid, ever," Hudson said to Shelton, adding that they named the goat Prancer. Hudson welcomed son David Daniel on Aug. 10, 2009. She shares him with her ex-fiancé, former WWE Star David Otunga, whom she split from in November 2017 after a decade together.