"I take it very serious," he says

Blake Shelton Talks Being Stepdad to Gwen Stefani's Sons: 'Can't Imagine My Life Without' Them

Blake Shelton takes his role as a stepparent very seriously — but that doesn't mean he doesn't have fun with it!

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" he says. "I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious."

"But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie," adds Shelton. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing."

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now," he says.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Shelton asked Stefani's boys for approval before proposing to their mom.

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," a source close to Stefani said. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

Shelton has previously opened up about his role as a stepparent in Kingston, Zuma and Apollo's lives, telling the Today show in July about the balance of being both a friend and a role model to them.

"That's a scary moment for me because it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say. There's a lot of responsibility that comes with that," Shelton said at the time.