Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani's Sons Have Taught Him a 'Different Kind of Self-Worth'

The country superstar — whose new show, Barmageddon, premiered Monday — gets candid in PEOPLE's latest cover story about prioritizing his family

Published on December 7, 2022 12:00 PM

He's a country superstar and TV staple, but Blake Shelton has found a deeper fulfillment since becoming a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons.

"They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into," Shelton tells PEOPLE exclusively of helping raise Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, in its latest cover story.

"It's a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you," continues the singer, whose new game show, Barmageddon, premiered Monday night on USA Network.

After 23 seasons, Shelton, 46, will be leaving The Voice next year — a decision he says largely stemmed from a desire to spend more time with his stepsons (their dad is Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale) as they grow up.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton" data-inlink="true">Blake Shelton</a> Rollout
Blake Shelton. David McClister

"You don't know what your regrets are going to be until you look back one day. I feel like my regrets would be, if I stayed on this path, that I am missing out on some more important things in life — and for now, that's our kids," he says.

After seven years together, Shelton says tying the knot with Stefani, 53, hasn't changed their relationship, but marriage has helped him feel more "settled."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton" data-inlink="true">Blake Shelton</a> Rollout
David McClister

"It got to a point quickly with Gwen and I's relationship that there was never a time where I thought, 'Well, I wonder if this doesn't work out.' That never crossed my mind, and I don't think it did with her either," he says. "Having kids, it truly does make you go, 'Oh whoa. Wait a minute.' This isn't about me anymore and never will be again.' If you don't say that to yourself, I think you're only hurting yourself because you're going to miss out."

"I've accomplished more than anything I would ever imagine and made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back," he says. "[Family] is what I want to invest in now."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton" data-inlink="true">Blake Shelton</a> Rollout
Shelton and Stefani with Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Gwen Stefani instagram

While he's slowing down for the time being, Shelton assures fans he isn't going anywhere.

He still has one more season of The Voice in the spring, a tour early next year and is open to passion projects like Barmageddon, which he co-created with close friend Carson Daly.

"It's such a fun show to make, I can make it with people that I care about, have fun and do a whole season in a couple weeks," Shelton says of Barmageddon. "I wasn't looking for The Voice when I found it, and it's exciting to know what else may be out there."

For all the details of Blake Shelton's next moves and his life now, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

