Blake Shelton opens up in an intimate interview about embracing his role as a stepfather to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons

Blake Shelton on How His Dad Set an 'Example' for Him as Stepfather to Gwen Stefani's Three Sons

Blake Shelton is sharing how his own dad paved the way for him to understand and embrace the role of being a stepfather.

During a wide-ranging interview Friday at this year's Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Shelton, 45, opened up about his life as a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons and why he was "all about signing up" for the rewarding role.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shelton revealed that Stefani's three sons — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale — initially made the No Doubt artist, 52, skeptical that the couple would make it long term.

"I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that," he said, alluding to her concern about whether he would want her sons in his life.

However, Shelton said he didn't think twice about making a commitment to the boys — and he did so because he had such a fine example in his own father, who married his mother when she already had a baby, his brother, Richie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

"He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," said Shelton, who lost his brother, age 24 at the time, in a car accident in 1990.

"The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it," Shelton continued. "And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

gwen stefani, blake shelton Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The "God's Country" artist also revealed he rocked the LA-raised boys' world when they began making trips to his 1,300-acre ranch near Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and recalled the older boys' first visit when they were clueless about rural life.

"The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?' " Shelton said. "I go, 'Go out that door and don't come back till you're too tired to go any further.' Well, they can't even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around."

Today, Shelton said, his ranch has become "like Disneyland" for all three of his stepsons.