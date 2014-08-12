The Gossip Girl actress says she's never gone a week without seeing husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively can’t wait to be a mom.

The Gossip Girl actress, 26, is feeling the pressure to start a family with husband Ryan Reynolds soon, she says in the September issue of Marie Claire, out Aug. 19.

“If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would,” she tells the magazine, referencing previous comments she’s made about wanting 30 children.

With her close relationship to Reynolds, 37, achieving that goal shouldn’t be a problem. The actress says the couple has never gone a week without seeing each other.

“The best part is when we turn off our phones and just talk and hang out. He’s my best, best friend. What do you do with your best friend? You do nothing,” she says.

But Lively hasn't been doing nothing lately. The Savages actress recently launched Preserve – a lifestyle e-commerce website in the vein of Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP. The site, which focuses on a desire to preserve American artisans and stories, has been met with mixed reviews.

One of Lively’s idols is crafting-queen Martha Stewart, who helped plan her wedding to Reynolds, but was critical of the actress’s foray into the lifestyle space.

“I mean, it’s stupid, she could be an actress! Why would you want to be me if you could be an actress?” Stewart told the Huffington Post.

Lively has a different perspective: “I went straight from high school to Gossip Girl, and both were very structured, scheduled environments, so I never had freedom to explore and carve my own path,” she says to Marie Claire. “When I finished my show, I wanted to take a break from acting and try what I would have tried if I hadn’t acted, and that was this.”

