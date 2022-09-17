Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump in Photos with Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift to Stave Off Paparazzi

Blake Lively shared some sweet candid photos of her pregnancy Saturday on Instagram, while calling out the photographers who have been hounding her for a photo opp since she revealed her baby bump on Thursday.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone," the Gossip Girl actress, 35, wrote in the caption. "You freak me and my kids out.

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb," Lively added.

She shared photo of herself enjoying life with friends and family, including some snaps of her pregnant belly in a red one-piece swimsuit with husband Ryan Reynolds. In another photo, the Canadian actor, 45, sported his Deadpool costume.

Other photos showed the mother-to-be with her friend Taylor Swift and her older sister, Robyn Lively.

Lively revealed her pregnancy with baby number four on Thursday, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.

A source told PEOPLE that the news also came as a surprise to her friends. "Even her friends were surprised that she was pregnant again," the source said. "She kept it very quiet."

Lively and Reynolds, who tied the knot in 2012, also share three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Another insider told PEOPLE that Lively "wants to be that old-fashioned kind of mom," noting that she "makes time to do work stuff" when the kids are out or sleeping.

"She happens to be a really attentive mom. Her kids are her first priority over everything," the source said. "You never would think that Blake Lively, this superstar and beautiful woman, would be this regular person who cooks dinner every night and takes care of the family but she is really wonderful with the kids."