Blake Lively Shares Selfie Pumping in Bathroom After Confirming She's Not Attending 2023 Met Gala

Met Gala darling Blake Lively still manages to look glam in her peek at how she's spending fashion's biggest night.

After confirming she will not attend the 2023 Met Gala, the mom of four, 35, shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing her pumping breastmilk in a bathroom. She added a sticker to the bathroom selfie to make it look like milk is pouring out of her chest.

"First Monday in May," she captioned the cheeky shot.

On Thursday during the grand re-opening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue in New York City, the It Ends with Us actress said she would not be attending the event.

"You will not," Lively told reporters including PEOPLE when asked on the red carpet whether fans would see her at the annual biggest night in fashion. "But I will be watching."

After being complimented on her 2022 ensemble, she said, "Thank you, that's very sweet. I'll be wearing that on my couch on Monday."

Lively has been a staple at the Met Gala since 2008, appearing most years — often alongside her husband since 2012, Ryan Reynolds. In fact, 2014's event marked their first-ever red-carpet appearance as a couple.

Blake Lively at the Met Gala over the years. Andrew H. Walker/Getty, Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty, Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

The couple is parents to a baby born earlier this year, as well as daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

"Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic," Reynolds said on CNBC's Power Lunch shortly after announcing the birth. "I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

The couple, who wed in September 2012, first announced that they were expecting their fourth baby together when the actress debuted her then-baby bump on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in September.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the family of six has "adjusted great" following the birth of the newborn.