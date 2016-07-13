They say pregnancy is better the second time around – and for Blake Lively, that appears to be true

They say pregnancy is better the second time around – and for Blake Lively, that appears to be true!

The 28-year-old actress told Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly, Wednesday, that she’s having a “much, much easier” pregnancy, while expecting baby number two with husband Ryan Reynolds.

“It’s a lot faster,” she said, joking, “You get bigger faster, too, which has been nice to try to fit into clothing strategically.”

The fashion-forward blonde, who looked relaxed in a boho-chic maxi dress, added, “I’m usually home in pajamas all the time,” she said. “I feel good. I feel fancy.”

She also shared an adorable story about 19-month-old daughter, James — who appears to be a big fan of Ripa.

“My baby thinks that you and my dad starred in a video together,” Lively explained. “Because she’s obsessed with Elmo’s World – and you’re Postal Kelly, which is a huge deal in our house.”

Ripa appeared in a 2010 holiday special of the popular children’s series, alongside Santa Claus himself – whom James thinks looks a lot like her grandfather, a.k.a. Lively’s father.

“Every time she sees Santa Claus, she goes ‘Pappy?’ ” The Shallows star continued, joking, “Because they … don’t have similar body types … ”