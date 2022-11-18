Pregnant Blake Lively Says Husband Ryan Reynolds 'Races Home' from Work to Be with His Family

The actress gave an emotional speech before her husband was honored at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills Thursday night

By
and Alex Cramer
Published on November 18, 2022 11:47 AM
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds . Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Blake Lively is praising husband Ryan Reynolds for being a family man.

In an emotional speech Thursday night before the Spirited actor, 46, accepted the prestigious American Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles, Lively shared behind-the-scenes stories about her husband's dedication to his craft — and his unbounded love for his family.

"This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts," said the actress, 35.

And the Deadpool star has also exceeded the demands of family life, shared Lively, who is currently pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

"And now I am his home, and our girls are his home," she said. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lively continued, "He would show up with mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home. And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen. Especially not by someone who is able to be so all in, in his work life."

"He is able to somehow be everything to everyone, all at once. He is the most present person you will ever meet," she said. "And yes, he creates magic in his work but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life."

As Reynolds teared up in response to his wife's moving words, the Gossip Girl alum concluded her speech with a bit of levity.

blake lively, ryan reynolds
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"Honestly, guys, please stop giving Ryan awards," she teased. "I am running out of precious shelf space for my tchotchkes."

In Reynolds' speech, the honoree mixed his trademark humor with humility when it came time to accept the award, and returned the love right back to Lively, his wife of 10 years and with whom he shares three daughters.

"​​I get to spend my days working with my favorite actor of all, my wife, Blake," said Reynolds. "You're the greatest ghostwriter in Hollywood history. You have literally authored me into this moment. And I know ultimately, and I don't want to get too romantic here, but I know ultimately we're all just a bunch of screaming meat suits, clinging to a rock, hurling through space."

He added, "But if there's one thing I'm certain of, it's that none of us are in control of our destiny in any way or shape or form. Blake is!"

