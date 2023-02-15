Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are 'Very Excited About the New Baby,' Says Source: Everyone Has 'Adjusted'

A source tells PEOPLE that the family of six has "adjusted great" following the birth of the couple's newborn baby

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 12:27 AM
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are being showered with love after becoming a family of six.

"Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake. They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great," a source tells PEOPLE.

The couple, who wed in an intimate South Carolina ceremony in September 2012, first announced that they were expecting their fourth child together when Lively, 35, debuted her then-baby bump on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in September.

On Sunday, she announced that she and her 46-year-old husband had welcomed their new baby through a spirited, Super Bowl-themed Instagram post.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," wrote Lively next to a carousel of images that revealed she no longer had a baby bump and also featured Reynolds' mother, Tammy.

The new addition joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

"Blake is the best mom," adds the source of the mom of four. "She is surrounded by friends that shower her with gifts for all the kids. She and Ryan are a favorite couple. It's a goal for many of Blake's friends to have what she has."

While the couple has yet to reveal details about the newborn, Reynolds previously expressed on the Today show in November that he hoped the couple's fourth child would be a girl.

"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," the actor said on the morning talk show.

The proud father joked that his preference stems from being one of three brothers. "I love my well-being and my home," he said, teasing that his siblings "were just arsonists and firemen."

Lively also touched on being a girl mom in an interview with Forbes, in which she said being a mom to three daughters has helped her feel comfortable in her skin, personally and professionally.

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their Fourth Baby

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," she told the publication in May. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident - not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

"I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship," Lively continued. "I believe in really valuable collaborations and that's where I'm getting my fulfillment these days and I've never been happier, professionally."

Related Articles
MAFS Cortney Hendrix Is Expecting Her Second Baby with Husband Sherm. photo courtesy of Cortney Hendrix
'MAFS' ' Cortney Hendrix Feels 'Really Lucky' as She Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 2
Jenny McCarthy and Evan Asher
Jenny McCarthy's Son Evan Writes and Records His First Song with the Help of His Whole Family
Anthony Michael Hall and Fiancée Lucia Oskerova Are Expecting Their First Baby
Anthony Michael Hall and Wife Lucia Are Expecting Their First Baby: 'So Blessed'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok2F6Uynco/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. Mark Wahlberg/Instagram
Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham Pose with Daughter Grace and Her Horse for Valentine's Day
Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles Daughter Bella
Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles 9-Month-Old Baby Daughter Bella in Cute Photo: 'Strong and Delicate'
Kim Kardashian and North West Perform TikTok Dance With Olivia Pierson: ‘Best Backup Dancers You’ll Ever See’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Perform TikTok Dance with Olivia Pierson: 'Best Backup Dancers'
Ashley Graham attends the 2023 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala; Ashley Graham Shows Off Postpartum Body One Year After Welcoming Twins In Honest Instagram
Ashley Graham Shows Off Postpartum Body 1 Year After Welcoming Twins
Diddy Shares New Photo of Baby Love Bundled Up on a 'Beautiful Sunday'
Diddy Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Daughter Love Bundled Up on a 'Beautiful Sunday'
Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Discuss Making 'Lifetime Memory' with Family Trip to Super Bowl
Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Call 'Magical' Family Trip to Super Bowl a 'Lifetime Memory'
rihanna
Rihanna Was 'Super Excited' to Confirm Pregnancy News at Super Bowl, Wants 'Several Kids': Source
Bob Odenkirk attends the screening of the mid-season premiere episode of the final season of "Better Call Saul"
Bob Odenkirk to Release a New Children's Book Inspired by Poems He Wrote with His 2 Kids
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo Taken During Super Bowl 2023
Kim Kardashian Hits Slopes with Kids
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos from Family Ski Vacation with All 4 Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/ColFDTqpp8k/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D blakelively Verified Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy. 31m
Blake Lively Reveals She and Ryan Reynolds Have Welcomed Baby No. 4: 'Been Busy'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Says Hormones Will Result in 'Unnecessary Amount of Tears' at Super Bowl
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoilMDfJALj/. molly bernard/Instagram
Molly Bernard and Wife Hannah Lieberman Welcome Their First Child, a 'Sassy Baby Girl'