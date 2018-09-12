Blake Lively Jokes She Has 'Terrible Stage-Parent Pride' After Daughter's Taylor Swift Cameo

Blake Lively is a stage mom — and she’s not afraid to admit it.

On Good Morning America, the A Simple Favor star opened up to Robin Roberts about the moment that she and husband Ryan Reynolds heard their 3½-year-old daughter James’ voice at Taylor Swift‘s concert.

James can be heard making a voice cameo in the opening for “Gorgeous” on Swift’s Reputation album. When her part was played at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts this July, Lively, 31, jumped up and down and started filming the number on her phone, while Reynolds, 41, threw his hand in the air.

“We were very embarrassing,” Lively quipped. “That is the true, unfiltered version of our terrible stage-parent pride.”

Blake Lively and daughter James

Despite James’ already-impressive music credits, Lively says that she and her little sister Inez, who turns 2 this month, are not letting the fame get to their heads.

“Our kids have very normal lives, as much as that’s possible, so she didn’t even get a title on the album,” Lively said.

She added jokingly, “See, I should be collecting royalties.”

Blake Lively on Good Morning America

Reynolds chatted about his older daughter’s debut on Good Morning America in May.

“It was a voice memo that ended up in a song. It’s pretty amazing,” Reynolds said. “My daughter’s had a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song came out. She’s insufferable.”

When asked if he would nudge his daughters into show business, Reynolds said no. “Mostly because I’m against child abuse,” he joked. “Show business, for a little kid, that’s a crazy pursuit.”

A Simple Favor opens Friday in theaters across the country.