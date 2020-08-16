Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Share Mask Selfie as She Jokes They'll 'Embarrass' Their Daughters

Blake Lively poked fun at herself and husband Ryan Reynolds as they showed off a pair of masks that were decorated by their kids

Blake Lively sees some embarrassment in her children's future!

On Sunday, the mother of three, 32, shared a silly selfie of herself and husband Ryan Reynolds as they modeled a pair of masks that were lovingly decorated by their daughters: James, 5, Inez, 3½, and Betty, 9 months.

One of the masks, worn by the actress was covered with a series of yellow stars and other assorted scribbles while Reynolds’ mask featured a series of brightly-colored geometric shapes.

As the couple made faces at the camera, Lively joked that they may be a lot to handle when their daughters are older. “We won’t embarrass them at all in middle school” she captioned the selfie, while also giving their girls’ a shout-out for their handiwork.

While wearing masks are an important part of staying safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, getting the chance to decorate your own at home takes things to a new level. “These kits are awesome,” Lively wrote in a separate post, making sure to clarify that she wasn’t being paid to praise the product, made by The Craft Studio.

“Love that @craftstudionyc” is owned by a mama," she added.

In addition to donating $1 million to help those in need during the health crisis, Reynolds recently shared an important message to his fellow Canadians about the importance of staying home.

On Friday, the Deadpool star, 43, released a cheeky audio recording, after British Columbia Premier John Horgan said during a press conference that he needed Reynolds' help reaching a younger demographic.

"Young folks in B.C., they're partying, which is of course dangerous," he said in his voice memo, noting that in addition to putting their own lives in jeopardy, their actions also have an effect on other local residents, like his mother.

"My mom doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable," Reynolds joked.

The actor ended his message with a reference to his wife, quipping, "I love parties. My favorite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That's a party."