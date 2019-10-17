Party of Five! Here Are All of the Sweetest Photos We've Got of Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Growing Family
One, two, three, four, I declare a thumb war! Reynolds joked when his and Lively’s first child, James, was born, “Thumb wrestling isn’t always fair. Curiously, my hand is the small one.”
Dad on duty! Lively posted this photo of her hubby on his first Father’s Day, joking, “Since the day our baby was born, I’ve felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father. #ILoveYouSoMuchItsSilly.”
The first time we got a glimpse of their adorable family was at Reynolds’ Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2016.
James, who is now 4½, is her mom’s mini-me. She’s also pretty famous on her own — she’s featured on Taylor Swift’s song, “Gorgeous.”
Blake and Ryan are also parents to Inez, now 2½, who joined them for her dad’s Walk of Fame ceremony.
James had an absolute blast at the ceremony, while her dad showed Inez some love.
Reynolds said that James makes a great big sister: “It’s amazing to see my older daughter taking care of my younger one. The Lion King was right! The circle of life, it exists.”
The pair have chosen to raise their girls out of the spotlight.
“Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had because then we’d feel really selfish,” Lively told Marie Claire in 2016.
That doesn’t mean that they don’t share some hilarious stories with us.
According to Lively, Inez is a little “baby viking” who enjoys red meat. She explained that, for Inez’s first birthday, “[I] made a Cookie Monster cake … and [Inez] just looked at it and reached for a steak … She was hand-fisting two steaks. Her sleeves were dripping in blood from steak.”
Lively shared with PEOPLE in 2017 that she doesn’t necessarily have a parenting style.
“I think it’s hard to slap labels on any parents because it’s just so tricky. It’s like every moment you’re figuring out what the heck you’re doing. You think, ‘Ooh, should I be more strict, or should I be more I don’t know, emotional?’ Or whatever it is. If anybody knows how to be a parent, I feel like grandparents really know how to be parents. But parents, you just figure it out as you go. So, I wouldn’t put a label on it,” the actress said.
Lively revealed the couple was adding to the family again when she stepped out pregnant in a yellow dress at the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu in May 2019.
Reynolds has said that he and his wife of seven years don’t overlap projects, in order to keep their family together.
“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time,” the Deadpool star said. “If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us.”
Baby No. 3 arrived on Oct. 4, 2019, making them a family of five!
Lively absolutely glows when she is expecting! After the birth of her third daughter, she shared this photo, cradling her bump in a black dress.
Reynolds once said “if I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be,” and it looks like his wish is close to being fulfilled.
The star seemed to confirm that the couple’s third child is a girl, though we didn’t get a glimpse of her face in the sweet photo Reynolds shared of his newborn in October 2019. Instead, he blurred out her face and replaced it with a hand-drawn smiley face.