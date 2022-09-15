Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds — See Her Baby Bump!

The couple is already parents to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 01:48 PM

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are expanding their family again!

The Gossip Girl star, 35, is pregnant, expecting her fourth baby with Reynolds. The couple is already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Lively appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress with her baby bump on display.

A rep for the couple could not be reached for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty

Back in December, the Deadpool star, 45, opened up about the importance of spending time with his kids, noting that it was a major factor in his decision to take a break from acting.

Speaking to LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel about his "sabbatical," Reynolds said, "The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Reynolds later said he simply wants to "live life like a normal human," stating, "I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Reynolds went on to explain that his "lifestyle has become challenging as their children get older."

"Now that they're in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it's totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad," he explained.

"I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up.," Reynolds continued. "I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the things that I'm really passionate about like MNTN and Maximum Effort. It is a juggling act."

Reynolds and Lively have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in Green Lantern. They wed in 2012.

Related Articles
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds Reflects on Being a Dad to Three 'Wild' Girls: 'I'm Like Any Parent'
ryan reynolds
Ryan Reynolds on Taking a Break from Acting: 'I Don't Want to Miss This Time with My Kids'
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds on How His Kids React to His Romantic Scenes: 'Not Anger, but Just Disappointment'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline
Ryan Reynolds Wishes Wife Blake Lively a Happy 35th Birthday: 'You're Spectacular'
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump in Pink Sequin Dress at 2022 Emmys
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are seen having lunch in Santa Barbara where Behati proudly showed off her growing bump in a clingy blue silk summer slip-dress. The couple is parents to daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Says Wife Blake Lively Got Over Her Anger and Is Now 'Obsessed' with Wrexham FC
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Is Having a 'Blast' in Her White-Hot Bikini by the Pool: 'Summer Lovin''
abbie herbert pregnancy announcement - CR: DAN LANDONI
TikTok Stars Josh and Abbie Herbert Expecting Baby No. 2: 'We Are Blessed and Thankful'
WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 25: Actress Blake Lively arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Savages' at Mann Village Theatre on June 25, 2012 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Blake Lively's Best Fashion Moments
blake lively ryan reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Talks Parenting 3 Children with Blake Lively: 'Division of Labor Is Very Important'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Says Her Daughters Help Her Feel at 'Ease in My Own Body': 'Never Felt More Myself'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Relationship Timeline
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's 'Healing' Love Was Meant to Be, Says Celeb Astrologer
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Are the Best Dressed Guests at Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Screening
Blake Lively
Why Blake Lively Says It's 'Very Important' for Her 3 Daughters to See Her as a Working Mom