Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds — See Her Baby Bump!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are expanding their family again!

The Gossip Girl star, 35, is pregnant, expecting her fourth baby with Reynolds. The couple is already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Lively appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress with her baby bump on display.

A rep for the couple could not be reached for comment.

Taylor Hill/Getty

Back in December, the Deadpool star, 45, opened up about the importance of spending time with his kids, noting that it was a major factor in his decision to take a break from acting.

Speaking to LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel about his "sabbatical," Reynolds said, "The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Reynolds later said he simply wants to "live life like a normal human," stating, "I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Reynolds went on to explain that his "lifestyle has become challenging as their children get older."

"Now that they're in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it's totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad," he explained.

"I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up.," Reynolds continued. "I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the things that I'm really passionate about like MNTN and Maximum Effort. It is a juggling act."

Reynolds and Lively have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in Green Lantern. They wed in 2012.