Blake Lively on Being Pregnant During the Summer: 'I'm Going to Make My Water Break Just So I Can Cool Down'

As if being pregnant doesn’t already put enough strain on your body, try doing it during the dog days of summer!

Blake Lively, who is expecting her second child later this year, knows this discomfort all too well. She opened up to Jimmy Fallon on Friday about what it’s like to carry a baby in the sweltering July heat.

“It should be illegal to be pregnant in New York in July,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I swear, I’m going to make my water break just so I can cool down.”

But, Lively added, she’s had to keep her struggles to herself.

“Everybody says, ‘How are you feeling?’ but they don’t really want to hear how you’re feeling,” the 28-year-old said. “They don’t want to sit there while you complain.”

The actress also revealed that James, her 19-month-old daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds, has quite the colorful vocabulary.

“She says ‘shump’ for jump, ‘shtand’ for stand and if she wants to sit down, it’s ‘s—,’ ” Lively shared. “But I will take that any day over when we take her to the park and we take off her socks — for some reason she doesn’t have her ‘sh’ for socks, she has a ‘c’ for socks…”

Lively joked: “It’s like I have Amy Schumer as a daughter, minus the immense talent!”