Stepping out in the city while doing press for The Shallows on Tuesday, Lively wore a white feathered dress with a hoodie

Comfort and couture may sound like an unlikely pairing, but Blake Lively has managed to find the perfect balance as she gets further into her second pregnancy.

The always-fashionable actress has solidified herself as a maternity wear pro, first gliding around the Cannes red carpet in dreamy gowns, and, now, taking on New York City in sweats and chiffon.

While doing press in Manhattan for The Shallows on Tuesday, Lively wore a Michael Kors Collection white feathered dress, which featured a sequin-covered bust. Her accessories included sky-high silver pumps and, surprisingly, a hooded zip-up sweatshirt. But just when you thought that Lively just threw the sweatshirt on because she was cold, it turns out that the designer himself encouraged the pairing: When the dress was shown on the runway during Kors’s Fall 2016 show, it was styled with that hoodie!

The relaxed outerwear choice comes just one day after Lively paired a Madewell denim jacket with Jenny Packham’s Runway Look #34 gown in Lime Fizz.

“I mean, it’s not a gooooown if there’s denim over it. Right?!?” the 28-year-old joked on Instagram.

Lively even bravely enjoyed what looked like a messy sweet treat in the look – a mid-afternoon snack she documented on Instagram.

The actress and husband Ryan Reynolds are already parents to James, 18 months, and are looking forward to growing their family even more.

“I’m one of five kids. My husband is one of four, so we’re officially breeders,” she joked on Today, Monday. “You can go on our website and we will give you some of our children.”