Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston weren't the only ones showing some PDA during their star-studded Fourth of July getaway

A pregnant Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds were caught locking lips as they splashed in the water near Swift’s Rhode Island home over the weekend. The Shallows star wrapped her legs and arms around Reynolds, 39, who lifted her out of the water for a kiss.

Lively, 28, displayed her growing baby bump in a red, white and blue triangle bikini. Reynolds also showed some patriotic pride in striped swim shorts.

The couple only had eyes for each other despite being joined by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Ruby Rose and other famous faces enjoying the holiday weekend, which Swift traditionally spends in Rhode Island with pals.

Lively is expecting her second child with Reynolds. The couple are already parents to 18-month-old daughter James.

“Having a daughter was a dream come true for me,” Reynolds told PEOPLE in February. “I never admitted it out loud, to myself or my wife, but I really wanted a little girl.”