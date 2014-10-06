Premieres and parties will come and go, but Lively has always been vocal about how much she values family. "We love to cook and eat and play games," she said in 2012 of her family's holiday gatherings. "We always cook our meals together … So much love pours into the food – and so much love pours out of it when you're consuming it – so that was always an iconic part of the holidays for me." If nothing else, this baby will be loved!