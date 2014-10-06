7 Reasons Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Will Be Super-Fun Parents

From superhero status to killer crafting skills, new parents Lively and Reynolds have what it takes to rule at raising kids
By Jocelyn Vena
Updated October 06, 2014 02:30 PM

1. DAD IS A SUPERHERO

Reynolds famously played the Green Lantern in the 2011 big-screen adaptation of the popular DC comic book. Read: He has the skills to defend his child from the evils of the world, like bad guy Parallax – and, you know, school bullies.

2. MOM CAN DIY WITH THE BEST OF 'EM

School projects will be a breeze for the Lively-Reynolds baby thanks to the actress's talents in the kitchen and the craft room. Need proof? Look no further than the amazing bee-themed cake she baked for pal Beyoncé's birthday in September.

3. THE COOLEST BABYSITTERS ARE ON CALL

Lively is close to her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars, as well as the aforementioned Queen Bey and singer Florence Welch. So if the neighborhood babysitter is busy on a Saturday night, Lively has lots of awesome A-listers on speed dial.

4. THERE WILL BE SIBLINGS

Lively has been vocal about her desire to have a , as she told Marie Claire in August, so we imagine there will be plenty of brothers and sisters for Baby Reynolds to play with in due time.

5. MOM & DAD ARE DOWN TO EARTH

The couple, who wed in 2012, have been living life out of the spotlight, nesting in a home in off-the-radar Bedford, New York. So Baby Reynolds will seemingly have a pretty normal childhood (as normal as it can be when your parents are two of Hollywood's hottest stars).

6. BEST. HAND-ME-DOWNS. EVER.

If the couple had a daughter, she will have the chance to borrow insanely gorgeous stuff thanks to her fashionista mom, who has campaigns with Gucci and Chanel, a close relationship with Christian Louboutin and on top of that, a beauty deal with L'Oréal Paris.

7. FAMILY WILL ALWAYS BE FIRST

Premieres and parties will come and go, but Lively has always been vocal about how much she values family. "We love to cook and eat and play games," she said in 2012 of her family's holiday gatherings. "We always cook our meals together … So much love pours into the food – and so much love pours out of it when you're consuming it – so that was always an iconic part of the holidays for me." If nothing else, this baby will be loved!

By Jocelyn Vena