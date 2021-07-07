Blake Lively said she was trying to get her 4-year-old daughter dressed when her little girl wanted to pick out her mom's outfit instead

Blake Lively Models the Hilarious Outfit Her Daughter Inez, 4, Picked Out for Her: Photo

Blake Lively has a new stylist on her hands.

On Wednesday, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress, 33, posted a hilarious video to her Instagram Story showing off the vibrant outfit her daughter Inez, 4, picked out for her to wear this morning.

The mom of three proudly models the bright pink outfit while standing in her closet, giving viewers a sneak peek at her expansive shoe collection in the background.

Lively's ensemble featured a knee length floral skirt, a hot pink sweatshirt with a rhinestone smiley face and black pumps with a fuzzy pink heel.

"When you try to get your 4 year old dressed but they insist on dressing you insead....At 5am," the actress writes.

Blake lively Credit: Blake lively / instagram

Lively shares daughters James, 6, Inez, and Betty, 1, with husband Ryan Reynolds, 44, whom she married in September 2012, after meeting on the set of their 2011 superhero movie Green Lantern.

Back in May, the actress showed off artistic skills in the kitchen when one of her daughter's requested the likeness of a My Little Pony character with her lunch.

"When you ask your kid if she wants her ketchup in the shape of a heart, knowing how impressed she'll be, but then she looks at you and says 'No... Fluttershy,'" she wrote, showing off the final masterpiece, which she achieved using Heinz on porcelain as her medium.

Blake Lively Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

Reynolds recently praised his wife on Mother's Day, while trolling her on Instagram, as they've become known to do. "It can't be said enough… you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives," he wrote in the caption.

"I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability," Reynolds continued. "The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism. Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love."