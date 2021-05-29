Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively was up to the challenge when her daughter requested some ketchup art of Fluttershy from My Little Pony with her lunch

Blake Lively Shows Off Her Ketchup Art Skills with My Little Pony Portrait for Daughter's Lunch

Blake Lively is preparing to play a killer housewife, which shouldn't be much of a stretch since she's killing it as a mom.

The Gossip Girl alum, 33, showed off her ketchup art skills Friday on her Instagram Story after one of her daughters requested the likeness of a My Little Pony character with her lunch.

"When you ask your kid if she wants her ketchup in the shape of a heart, knowing how impressed she'll be, but then she looks at you and says 'No... Fluttershy,'" she wrote, showing off the final masterpiece, which she achieved using Heinz on porcelain as her medium.

She shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 4.5, and Betty, 1.5, with husband Ryan Reynolds, 44, whom she married in September 2012, after meeting on the set of their 2011 superhero movie Green Lantern.

Reynolds recently praised his wife on Mother's Day, while trolling her on Instagram, as they've become known to do. "It can't be said enough… you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives," he wrote in the caption.

"I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability," Reynolds continued. "The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism. Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love."

Lively has been enjoying some family time with Reynolds and their girls, as she prepares to get back to work after a year in lockdown. She was recently cast as the lead in Netflix's feature adaptation of the Dark Horse comic Lady Killer.

