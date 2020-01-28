Blake Lively Says Having Three Kids Was 'Like Going from Two to 3,000': 'We're Outnumbered'

#BlakeLively says having three children under 6 years old is like going from “2 to 3,000!” #TheRhythmSection pic.twitter.com/FGCmrMwv1w — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2020

There’s never a dull moment at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ house!

Lively, 32, stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday to chat about her new drama The Rhythm Section — her first film since 2018’s A Simple Favor — and revealed that since she and her husband welcomed their third daughter late last year, activity at home has sped up considerably.

“At one point, we had three [kids aged] 4 and under,” said Lively, whose oldest daughter, James, turned 5 in December and middle daughter Inez celebrated her 3rd birthday a few months earlier.

After co-host Michael Strahan asked her what it was like going from two to three children, the actress quipped, “It’s like going from two to 3,000. [We] have so many children. It’s pretty [crazy]. We’re outnumbered. It’s a lot.”

“People say that from two to three, it’s the same, it’s kind of easy. Those people do not have three kids,” Lively joked. “It is crazy. But I’m here!”

Image zoom Blake Lively (R) and Ryan Reynolds with daughters James and Inez in 2016 Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Image zoom Blake Lively GMA

Lively stepped out for the New York City premiere of The Rhythm Section on Monday night, which she attended alongside mom Elaine and sister Robyn. For the evening, the Gossip Girl alumna went classically chic, wearing a long black off-the-shoulder velvet gown by Dolce & Gabbana with a plunging neckline.

She accessorized the look with black leather opera gloves and over-the-knee Christian Louboutin boots with button detail, adding a touch of sparkle with an impressive Lorraine Schwartz necklace made with South Sea pearls, diamond chains and a 50-carat Colombian emerald. Lively wore her hair in an elegant updo.

While each accessory added to the star’s statement look, Lively revealed her ultimate secret to looking glamorous on the red carpet was out of sight.

“Corsets make you feel like you’re on the brink of having it together,” she told PEOPLE at the premiere, before jokingly adding, “But, you know, this is not real life. I gotta get this thing off!”

Image zoom Blake Lively Dominik Bindl/WireImage

It marked her first red-carpet appearance since her third child’s birth, which PEOPLE confirmed in October. (Reynolds, 43, confirmed the baby’s arrival less than two weeks later, alongside a photo of himself and Lively snuggling up with what appeared to be their new bundle of joy in Canada.)

Reynolds visited the Today show last month, where he stayed tight-lipped about the baby’s name during a conversation with Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin — but he couldn’t resist cracking a few jokes about the interest.

“We’re gonna be original, and all the letters in her name are silent,” the 6 Underground actor kidded, to the laughter of the co-hosts. “I want to give her something to push against in life.”

The Rhythm Section opens in theaters Friday.