Blake Lively Gives Hilarious Christmas Shopping Update: 'Mrs. Claus Is on the Prowl'

The actress "warned" American Girl doll brand that she has "no chill" when it comes to finding the right Christmas presents for her daughters with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively isn't kidding around when it comes to Christmas presents.

The actress, 34, posted a selfie to her Instagram Story Wednesday, in which she posed in front of some Christmas ornaments and a poster of American Girl dolls.

"Ruh roh," wrote Lively, who smirked in the snap and sported a floppy black hat. "Mrs Claus is on the prowl."

"And I was raised when people fought over tickle me Elmo's and Furbys [sic] and camped out for Beanie Babies," the Gossip Girl alum wrote over the picture. "So please be warned @AmericanGirlBrand I have no chill. Lock your doors. Hide Samantha. [Poop emoji]'s about to get crazy."

Lively's caption referenced various toy crazes of yore, from the red Tickle Me Elmo shopping rush during the 1996 holiday season to the highly sought-after Samantha Parkington doll from the American Girl brand that was discontinued in 2009 and then relaunched in 2014. As seen in May, an original Samantha with all of her accessories was listed for sale on eBay at $11,000.

Lively is mom to three daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds: James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. Recently, the actress spoke to PEOPLE about how she wants her three daughters to understand that they can be whomever they want to be in the future.

"I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence," she said last month while chatting about her recently launched non-alcoholic mixer line Betty Buzz and its new partnership with British Airways.

"But I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother," the star continued.

"I mean, being a mother is completely all-encompassing, and that doesn't mean there are a lot of mothers who don't have the opportunity to work as well, but just having your [own] identity is, I think, very important," she added. "And teaching them that they can maintain themselves and that everything is possible [is crucial]."

"So it is very important for them to see me working. I bring them along, though. I mean, it's amazing they're not hidden under my skirt right now," Lively said with a laugh. "I bring them everywhere. It's so inappropriate, but I'm very lucky to be at a job that allows me to do that."

Lively and Reynolds, 45, have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in comic book film Green Lantern. They wed in 2012 and later welcomed their three girls in 2014, 2016 and 2019.