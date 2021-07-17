Blake Lively Speaks Out After 'Frightening' Paparazzi Experience with Her 3 Daughters
Blake Lively shares her children, daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 21 months, with husband Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively wants to protect her children's privacy.
On Friday, the 33-year-old actress shared an impassioned message on social media in response to a series of new paparazzi photos of herself and her three children — daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 21 months — whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.
In a comment on a since-deleted post from a tabloid, Lively opened up about the "frightening" experience behind the photos, according to a screenshot shared on Comments by Celebs.
"You edit together these images together to look like I'm happily waving. But that is deceitful," Lively wrote. "The real story is: My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding."
"A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see," the Gossip Girl alum added, writing that she attempted to "calmly approach" that photographer, who "would run away" before re-appearing to "jump out again at the next block."
Continuing, she added, "Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?"
The mother of three then explained that she was able to speak to other photographers who agreed to "leave my kids alone," as long as she posed for them by herself.
"Please stop paying grown ass men to hide and hunt children," she added. "C'mon. Get with the times."
Lively isn't the only celebrity parent to speak out about their experiences with paparazzi taking photographs of their children.
Earlier this month, Gigi Hadid posted a public plea for her daughter's privacy when she shared a lengthy note asking all "paparazzi, press and beloved fan accounts" to "blur" her and Zayn Malik's 9-month-old baby girl Khai's face in any images.
"You know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media," the supermodel, 26, wrote. "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."
And while Hadid noted that "it's an extra effort" to conceal her child's visage, "as a new mum, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do."
"I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family," she added.