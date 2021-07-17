Blake Lively Speaks Out After 'Frightening' Paparazzi Experience with Her 3 Daughters

Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi and Tabloid For Posting Photos Of Her 3 Children

Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi and Tabloid For Posting Photos Of Her 3 Children

Blake Lively wants to protect her children's privacy.

On Friday, the 33-year-old actress shared an impassioned message on social media in response to a series of new paparazzi photos of herself and her three children — daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 21 months — whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a comment on a since-deleted post from a tabloid, Lively opened up about the "frightening" experience behind the photos, according to a screenshot shared on Comments by Celebs.

"You edit together these images together to look like I'm happily waving. But that is deceitful," Lively wrote. "The real story is: My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding."

"A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see," the Gossip Girl alum added, writing that she attempted to "calmly approach" that photographer, who "would run away" before re-appearing to "jump out again at the next block."

Continuing, she added, "Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James (L) and Inez | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The mother of three then explained that she was able to speak to other photographers who agreed to "leave my kids alone," as long as she posed for them by herself.

"Please stop paying grown ass men to hide and hunt children," she added. "C'mon. Get with the times."

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively Calls Out Instagram Hater: 'No Double Standards Ladies'

Lively isn't the only celebrity parent to speak out about their experiences with paparazzi taking photographs of their children.

"You know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media," the supermodel, 26, wrote. "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."