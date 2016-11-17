Blake Lively made her first post-baby red carpet appearance at the Women of Worth awards in N.Y.C.

Blake Lively is definitely a woman of worth.

On Thursday, the new mom made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her second child at L’Oreal’s Women of Worth awards in New York City.

Lively, 29, was simply stunning, wearing a black Lanvin dress that featured a plunging neckline, pockets and sheer sleeves. The actress completed her ensemble with nude sandals and wore her long blonde tresses in a sleek straight hairstyle.

“It’s as important as ever to celebrate women, and that’s what we get to do tonight—we get to celebrate 10 incredible women who are spending their days changing the world,” Lively told reporters at the event. “The woman who I’m celebrating tonight, Carly [Yoost], has already found 7,500 child predators, 2,500 children she’s saved from online pornography of children.”

She continues, “I can’t even imagine going through that as a parent. So it’s incredible—it’s great that we get to do that.”

The Café Society actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their second child in late September. And earlier this month, Reynolds confirmed that the couple’s new addition is a little girl. The parents of two, who also share 23-month-old daughter James,have yet to announce the name of their 6-week-old daughter.

Lively, who is known for her chops in the kitchen, tells reporters the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday is going to be a time for her to relax with loved ones.

“Just cooking with family, cooking with cousins and little ones coming over, ya know,” she says of her Turkey Day plans. “That’s about it, nothing too exciting.”

Also joining Lively at Wednesday’s awards program—which honored women who volunteer in their communities—were fellow L’Oreal spokesmodels Diane Keaton, Karlie Kloss, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.

“You have to set an example. It’s so important,” Lively tells reporters of how she feels the empowerment of women will translate to her own daughters. “In times like this you can curl up and be really depressed about the state of communities that are under-served, or you can set that example for your children.”

She continues, “And you just have to figure out how—that’s the hardest thing. It’s about making that extra bit of effort, and that’s what tonight is: celebrating the women who are doing that.”

The Gossip Girl alum says the advice she’d give to her daughters about the importance of the event is a little early to impart just yet, but that she plans on doing so as soon as they’re old enough to understand.

“They don’t understand anything yet, so ‘Keep your head out of the cookie jar’ is the advice right now,” she jokes to reporters. “But you know, it’s just to use your voice—don’t let anyone silence you—and it’s about spreading love. Because that’s the easy thing to do right now … you get angry or you get upset or you get hurt and you want to lash out, but what we’re combating is hate, so it’s about spreading love and using your voice [to do that].”

Though this was Lively’s first post-pregnancy event, the star has shared many of her private outings on social media. Just days after giving birth, Lively attended her best friend Jessica Snyder‘s wedding in early October, and documented the momentous occasion on Instagram.

That same month, she celebrated Reynolds’ 40th birthday at the place they fell in love, also dedicating an IG post to her husband.