Mom of Two Blake Lively Explains Why She Dislikes 'Idyllic' Mommy Blogs

In her new thriller A Simple Favor, actress and mother of two Blake Lively plays a fashion executive who is best friends with a mommy blogger (played by Anna Kendrick).

But in real life, the mom to daughters Inez, 2 this month, and James, 3½, with husband Ryan Reynolds says she can’t stand looking at mom blogs — unless she needs some sort of comic relief.

“They’re one of the greatest brands of humor,” Lively tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue. “It’s just these images of people in their idyllic lives and these worlds that leave me like, ‘I’m just a terrible parent and don’t have it figured out at all.’ ”

But the 31-year-old star says she knows that what she’s looking at isn’t actually real. “I love thinking about what their house looks like in the image [they’re presenting] and then thinking about what it actually looks like behind that perfect shot,” she explains.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

A Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively Mei Tao

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughter James and Inez Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock (7567188bl

RELATED GALLERY: “If I Could Spit Out a Litter of Kids, I Would”: Blake Lively’s Most Memorable Motherhood Quotes

In 2016, the Gossip Girl alum joked on Late Night With Seth Myers about following a “perfect” mom blogger on Instagram.

“Her toddler is giving her reflexology massages. What?! My kid is, like, playing with explosive devices,” she joked. “I don’t know where she found them. She already knows how to drywall because she puts holes in the wall.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively Reveals Her Daughter’s Adorable Halloween Costume Ideas



In 2017, Lively also opened up to PEOPLE about her parenting style. “I think it’s hard to slap labels on any parents because it’s just so tricky. It’s like every moment you’re figuring out what the heck you’re doing,” she said. “You think, ‘Ooh, should I be more strict, or should I be more, I don’t know, emotional?’ Or whatever it is.”

The star added, “If anybody knows how to be a parent, I feel like grandparents really know how to be parents. But parents, you just figure it out as you go. So, I wouldn’t put a label on it.”

For more from Blake Lively, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.