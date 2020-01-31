Blake Lively's Daughters Are Already Trying on Her Heels: They 'Walk Better in Them Than I Do'

The fun never ends at Blake Lively‘s house!

The actress paid a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, where she chatted with the hosts about her new film The Rhythm Section and revealed a few details about life nowadays since she and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third daughter late last year.

“When you have kids, you don’t have time to do anything,” Lively, 32, said after Ryan Seacrest asked her if she and Reynolds, 43, have any plans for Valentine’s Day. “I got a handbag for Christmas and my daughter goes, ‘Oh, Mommy, for your closet!’ “

“Because I don’t leave the house,” the star clarified. “She doesn’t know what a pretty handbag is meant for; it’s closet décor for her.”

Image zoom Blake Lively David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment

Image zoom From L to R: Blake Lively, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

Aside from their newborn baby girl, Lively and Reynolds are also parents to daughter Inez, 3, and her 5-year-old big sister James — who are already proving they take after their mama in the fashion department.

“They come out [of my closet] wearing these heels and walk better in them than I do,” the actress said, holding up her foot to show off her high-heeled red pumps. “They’re always in my clothes.”

“If you have the third child, have the fourth child, because triangulation in children can be bad,” advised Kelly Ripa, who is also a mom of three children, with husband Mark Consuelos.

“You can have my fourth child for me,” Lively said with a laugh to Ripa, who quipped in response, “Yes, I will be the world’s oldest surrogate mom.”

Lively previously appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, where she opened up about how Inez and James had quite different initial reactions to their new baby sister.

“It’s a bit of a tough adjustment in our house, but it’s good,” the Gossip Girl alumna explained to host Jimmy Fallon. “I have two other daughters, so my oldest is very into the baby but my middle child, not so much.”

“In the beginning, the oldest is loving on her and she’s maternal, and then our middle daughter just keeps away from her,” Lively told Fallon, 45.

“And then I said to [Inez], ‘You know, you’re gonna get to teach her everything she knows! You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse, anything you want,’ ” she continued. “And she goes [to her new sister], ‘Oh, I didn’t love you, but now I do.’ “

The Rhythm Section is in theaters now.