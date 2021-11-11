"Being a mother is completely all-encompassing ... but just having your [own] identity is, I think, very important," Blake Lively tells PEOPLE

Why Blake Lively Says It's 'Very Important' for Her 3 Daughters to See Her as a Working Mom

Though Blake Lively knows the importance of being a parent firsthand, she wants her three daughters to understand that they can have another identity outside of motherhood as well when the time comes.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her recently launched non-alcoholic mixer line Betty Buzz and its new partnership with British Airways, the 34-year-old actress explained that she wants to inspire her daughters — James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds — to be whatever they want to be when they are older.

And having her three little ones see her wear multiple hats is "very important," Lively says.

"I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence, but I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother," the star shares.

"I mean, being a mother is completely all-encompassing, and that doesn't mean there are a lot of mothers who don't have the opportunity to work as well, but just having your [own] identity is, I think, very important," she continues. "And teaching them that they can maintain themselves and that everything is possible [is crucial]."

"So it is very important for them to see me working. I bring them along, though. I mean, it's amazing they're not hidden under my skirt right now," Lively adds with a laugh. "I bring them everywhere. It's so inappropriate, but I'm very lucky to be at a job that allows me to do that."

Lively and Reynolds, 45, have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in Green Lantern. They wed in 2012 after a year of dating and later welcomed their three girls in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Earlier this month, Reynolds announced that he is taking a step back after a successful year to spend more time with Lively and their kids.

"I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them," Reynolds told THR at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards. "You know, you don't really get that time back."