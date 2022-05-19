Blake Lively Says Her Daughters Help Her Feel at 'Ease in My Own Body': 'Never Felt More Myself'

Blake Lively is sharing how her little ones help to give her a confidence boost.

The 34-year-old actress recently told Forbes that becoming a mom to three daughters has helped her feel comfortable in her own skin both personally and professionally.

"I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," says Lively, who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with husband Ryan Reynolds. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident - not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

"I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship," Lively continues.

"I believe in really valuable collaborations and that's where I'm getting my fulfillment these days and I've never been happier, professionally," adds the Age of Adeline star.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty

Lively also notes that she keeps her family in mind when making all of her decisions.

"Family is at the root of everything that I do and it's also at the root of everything that I create," she says. "So whenever I create something, I create something with family in mind because that's just how I live."

Speaking of her newest venture, Betty Buzz, the star says her kids were part of the inspiration for the fizzy beverages.

"That's part of the reason why Betty Buzz was important to us, that my kids could drink them, as well as me," she explains. "That it wouldn't be ingredients that I would feel bad about them putting in their bodies."