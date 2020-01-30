Blake Lively Reveals Which of Her Two Older Daughters Has Had a 'Tough Adjustment' to New Baby

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are in baby bliss — but one of their older kids is taking a little bit of time to come around to the newest addition to the family.

While appearing on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Lively, 32, admitted that while 5-year-old daughter James was okay with her new baby sister from the start, 3-year-old Inez was having a hard time at first.

“It’s a bit of a tough adjustment in our house, but it’s good,” The Rhythm Section star explained to host Jimmy Fallon. “I have two other daughters, so my oldest is very into the baby but my middle child, not so much.”

“We’re thinking of keeping her,” Lively joked of her youngest.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with daughters James (L) and Inez in 2016 Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash

Image zoom Blake Lively (L) and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

RELATED: Prepared Mama! Blake Lively Brings Her Breast Pump on Press Tour for The Rhythm Section

The former Gossip Girl star went on to explain that little Inez “pretends” to play with the new baby and has since she and Reynolds, 43, welcomed her late last year, but only recently began actually warming up to her new sister.

“In the beginning, the oldest is loving on her and she’s maternal, and then our middle daughter just keeps away from her,” Lively told Fallon, 45.

“And then I said to [Inez], ‘You know, you’re gonna get to teach her everything she knows! You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse, anything you want.’ And she goes [to her new sister], ‘Oh, I didn’t love you, but now I do.’ “

Image zoom Blake Lively Dominik Bindl/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively Wears a Corset on First Red Carpet Post Baby No. 3: “I Gotta Get This Thing Off”

Fallon also asked Lively how James in particular was doing. (The oldest Reynolds-Lively child has an adorable history of calling Fallon “Dada” whenever she sees him.)

“We gotta stay away from you, Jimmy, she’s so intimidated by you,” Lively revealed, saying that James was too nervous to join her on the show that night. “She’s buddies with Taylor Swift, no problem. Jimmy Fallon? Can’t speak.”

“You are Beyoncé to her. We [still] have Jimmy Fallon cardboard cut-outs in our house,” the mother of three added.

The Rhythm Section opens in theaters Friday.