"I'm like Ratatouille with the baby all the time," All I See Is You star Blake Lively joked of daughter Inez

Blake Lively Says Daughter Inez 'Came Out of the Womb a Little Foodie': 'I Want a Chef Baby'

Bon appétit — Blake Lively may be raising a future chef!

“What’s crazy is my 2½-year-old, she wakes up at night — she’s the baby, basically,” the 30-year-old actress said. “My little one, she’s just so divine. She came out of the womb a little foodie.”

Adds Lively of Inez, “We’re always like, [lisping voice] ‘What’s your signature special?’ because she’s always reaching for everything.”

Lively — an accomplished cook herself — admits that she and 41-year-old Reynolds get excited when they see baby Inez being creative with her eating habits.

“I’m like a parent of an Olympian, except I want a chef baby,” she explains. “I’m like Ratatouille with the baby all the time.”

This isn’t the first time Lively has spoken on their littlest one’s love for food. The family of four recently celebrated Inez’s birthday, and Lively said on The Tonight Show that her “little chunky one,” Inez, “reached for a steak” instead of the “Cookie Monster cake” the actress baked.

“She was hand-fisting two steaks,” Lively told Jimmy Fallon. “Her sleeves were dripping in blood from steak.”