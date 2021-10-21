"Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT," Blake Lively wrote on Instagram, asking the account to delete the paparazzi photo of her and Ryan Reynolds with their daughters

Blake Lively Calls Out Instagram Page for Sharing 'Disturbing' Photo of Her and Ryan Reynolds' Kids

Blake Lively is protecting her children's privacy.

The A Simple Favor actress, 34, called out an Instagram account this week in the comment section, asking the page to delete a post that showed a paparazzi photo of herself and husband Ryan Reynolds walking with their three daughters.

Lively, who has voiced her disapproval of paparazzi photographing her kids in the past, wrote, "This is so disturbing."

"I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me," she wrote. "This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please."

"Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT," concluded Lively.

After the account removed the post, the Gossip Girl alum wrote on her Instagram Story, "Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children. YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lively shares daughters James, 6½, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with Reynolds, 44. In July, the mom of three wrote an impassioned message on social media in response to a series of paparazzi photos of her family, describing the "frightening" story behind the images.

"You edit together these images together to look like I'm happily waving. But that is deceitful," Lively wrote at the time. "The real story is: My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding."

"A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see," Lively added, writing that she attempted to "calmly approach" that photographer, who "would run away" before re-appearing to "jump out again at the next block."