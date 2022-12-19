See Blake Lively's Many Beautiful Baby Bump Photos from Her Pregnancies Over the Years

01 of 30 Another Red Carpet Reveal Taylor Hill/Getty Surprise! Once again, Blake Lively let actions — and outfits — speak louder than words for her fourth pregnancy announcement. The A Simple Favor star flaunted her bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in a glittering long-sleeved mini dress. "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating," said Lively during a discussion held at the September 2022 event.

02 of 30 Festive Fun Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Lively and Reynolds met up with another power duo during the 2022 holiday season, with bump Bo. 4 on full display! The super-parents smiled for a photo with "Jessica" Claus and her husband, Santa, as Reynolds called the Christmas couple on Instagram. Lively kept it cozy in a pajama set and matching robe, with her growing tummy peaking out just above her waistline.

03 of 30 Expecting at Home Blake Lively/Instagram The Gossip Girl alumna got real with her Instagram followers after sharing that her fourth baby was on the way. In response to paparazzi "waiting outside my home for a sighting," Lively shared a few personal pictures of herself. One photo saw the actress in a black bralette and gray sweats, looking relaxed indoors with a growing baby belly.

04 of 30 Friends & Family Blake Lively/Instagram Another photo from her September 2022 Instagram post featured a bikini-clad pregnant Lively and her good friend Taylor Swift sharing a hug over her tummy.

05 of 30 Mom in the Mirror Blake Lively/Instagram Lively's simple black bralette made another appearance in this stripped-back mirror selfie posted in the fall of 2022.

06 of 30 Sunny Days Blake Lively/instagram Looking ready to catch some rays, a pregnant Lively smiled for a photo while wearing a red one-piece swimsuit with petal-like cutouts on the side.

07 of 30 Going for a Dip Blake Lively/instagram Reynolds joined his wife poolside, smiling with her and her bump as the trio laid on reclining chairs.

08 of 30 Family Meal Blake Lively. Blake Lively/instagram The actress looked blissful in this laid-back photo of her cradling her bump beside her leafy snack.

09 of 30 Superhero Parents Blake Lively/instagram The soon-to-be dad of four posed with his pregnant wife, Lively in a floral dress and Reynolds in full Deadpool costume.

10 of 30 Peek-a-Boo! Blake Lively/instagram Lively shared a cheeky slide of herself peering over her own belly in her Instagram from September 2022.

11 of 30 Date Night Plus One Emma McIntyre/Getty Mom and Dad brought baby bump No. 4 to see Reynolds honored with the prestigious American Cinematheque Award in L.A. in the fall of 2022. Lively even hit the stage to share a few words about her husband's diligence as father, saying that no matter what, "daddy always comes home."

12 of 30 Debut on the Yellow Carpet John Lamparski/WireImage Lively had big news to share at her husband's Pokémon: Detective Pikachu premiere in May 2019! The world learned that the Lively-Reynolds household was expecting a new addition when she appeared on N.Y.C. event's red carpet with a baby bump clad in banana-colored sequins. Her Retrofête slip perfectly matched Reynolds' fuzzy yellow character in the animated movie.

13 of 30 Soon-to-be No. 3 Amazon/Instagram Shortly after welcoming her third daughter, Betty, in 2017, The Shallows star posted an elegant pregnancy photo of herself holding her bump in a black sleeveless dress with floral detail.

14 of 30 Birthday Laughs Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to celebrate his wife in good humor. As a cheeky birthday tribute, the actor shared some hilarious candids of a pregnant Lively on Instagram, granting his followers a rare look at the glamorous star looking not-so-camera ready. In one pic, Lively seemed to be enjoying herself — albeit with her eyes closed — as she held her belly next to Reynolds.

15 of 30 Still Sweet Ryan Reynolds/Instagram The couple managed to look adorable even when Lively was mid-blink!

16 of 30 In Good Fun Ryan Reynolds/Instagram In another shot, Lively smiled next to Reynolds looking sunny and happy in a floral dress…with her eyes shut, of course.

17 of 30 Pregnant in Pink Larry Busacca/Getty Shortly after PEOPLE confirmed that Lively was expecting her second baby, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star draped her bump in a blush Burberry gown for the Met Gala in 2016, her first appearance since the exciting announcement.

18 of 30 Bump Aboard Dara Kushner/INFphoto.com Lively was pregnant during her press tour for The Shallows in 2016, but her second baby's nearing arrival hardly slowed her chic sense of style.

19 of 30 Baby Blues Lively brought her second baby-on-the-way to France for the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, where she dazzled in glittery azure gown.

20 of 30 All That Glitters James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock More kids, more sparkles! The actress' Cannes Film Festival fashion stayed as glamorous as ever when Lively was expecting her daughter Ines in 2016, especially when she stunned in this gold Atelier Versace dress.

21 of 30 Bump Around Town Raymond Hall/GC Images Lively stepped out in N.Y.C. while expecting her second child in the summer of 2016.

22 of 30 Budding Mom to Two Andy Kropa/Invision/AP The Accepted actress looked fresh and floral while attending an event for Target's Cat & Jack clothing line during her second pregnancy. "Milkshake: check. Comfortable shoes: check. Having a slit in your dress to make you feel better about the aforementioned: check," wrote Lively alongside an Instagram post from the day.

23 of 30 First Announcement of Four In the fall of 2014, Lively took to her lifestyle website Preserve (which she's since ended) to share the news of her first pregnancy. "With family on our mind, we looked to the origin of it all, to the women in our lives who are right there, at that special moment; at the creation of the family," read her post, which also included a filtered shot of the mom-to-be cradling her growing belly. One source told PEOPLE that Reynolds and Lively were "absolutely ecstatic" to become parents. "It is the perfect time in their lives to start this new chapter; they are so in love and are going to be amazing parents," said the insider when the baby news dropped in October 2014.

24 of 30 Belle of the Ball Bennett Raglin/WireImage Lively radiated with a mom-to-be glow at the 2014 Angel Ball held at Cipriani Wall Street. She and her bump — which held her first daughter, James — shone in a pastel yellow Gucci dress with a sparkling plunging neckline, an early example of her keen sense for maternity fashion.

25 of 30 Smart Dresser Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Lively chose comfort and style for her red carpet debut after announcing that she and Reynolds were expecting their first. She attended the 2014 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in an embroidered tulle gown made by Michael Kors that hugged her bump but, as she said during the event, still left her with plenty of wiggle room. "I'm gonna amp up my style by wearing things that are stretchier," an expectant Lively told PEOPLE on the carpet. "Because that's all that fits!"

26 of 30 Maternity Style Savant Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The Age of Adaline star showed some skin during her first pregnancy in a form-fitting backless dress, proving that maternity wear doesn't have to stay simple. A few months earlier, Lively told PEOPLE about her flair for fashion. "It's such a passion of mine," she said in 2014. "That's the reason I don't have a stylist, not because I think I can do it better than any of these people, but because I just love it so much that it would be like handing over something."

27 of 30 Meeting of Moms Source: Blake Lively/Instagram Lively and Martha Stewart smiled for a photo during the Green Lantern star's first pregnancy in 2014.

28 of 30 Family in All Forms Source: Blake Lively/Instagram These Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars are friends forever, no matter how many bumps in the road–or on the belly! A pregnant Lively and Amber Tamblyn posed with artist Travis Louie for a photo in 2014. Two years later, the longtime pals celebrated Tamblyn's first baby with another adorable photo together. "​​So proud of my dear friend, and new mama to be," wrote Lively on Instagram.

29 of 30 Bun in the Oven Lively put on her chef's hat (ahead of putting on her mom hat for the first time) to cook with Top Chef winner Hung Huynh while pregnant with baby No. 1. The notoriously zealous baker covered her bump with a corduroy apron.