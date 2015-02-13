The new mama stepped out for her first public appearance since welcoming her baby girl to attend the Gabriela Cadena fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday

Ryan Reynolds may be the Green Lantern, but Blake Lively might have some super powers of her own.

The new mama stepped out for her first public appearance since welcoming her baby girl to attend the Gabriela Cadena fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday — and she instantly turned the red carpet into her own runway.

Lively, 27, showed off her body after baby in a form-fitting black and white dress from the designer, which she paired with a black coat, white Louboutin stilettos and several color-coordinated rings. Although the actress’s yellow clutch added a nice touch of color, her best accessory was the gorgeous glow of a proud new mama.

“This is the happiest time in my life and I could say that every day,” she told PEOPLE shortly after the December birth of her daughter.

And while Reynolds has tried to pitch in — even with breastfeeding! — it’s Lively who has been on full-time feeding duty.

“She’s a human Denny’s all day long … and it never ends for her,” Reynolds recently told David Letterman of his wife. “She’s the most beautiful Denny’s you’ve ever seen though, I guarantee it.”

He added, “I’m not one for vomiting declarations of sentiment out across the airways, but when we had that baby, I fell more in love with my wife than I’d ever been in my entire life.”

But the couple couldn’t be more excited over the sleepless nights and around the clock diaper duty.

“I’m happy not getting any sleep. These days, I think of blinking as taking tiny little naps all day long,” he said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael. “It’s what you do — you’re up all night. What’s weird is you’re happy about it in a strange way.”