The expecting mom reportedly held a private shower with friends over the weekend in New York



Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Blake Lively is getting ready for baby number two with the help of Aunties Taylor and Emily!

Taylor Swift and Emily Blunt were among the guests at a private baby shower held for The Shallows star over the weekend, a source confirms to PEOPLE. And what makes it even better is that Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds put it all together!

“Ryan orchestrated it all – Blake was so surprised!” an onlooker tells PEOPLE, adding that the actor dropped her off and picked her up. “It was a wonderful day — the weather was perfect and Blake was super happy to celebrate with her girlfriends.”

The three-hour celebration was held at the Bedford Post Inn in upstate New York on Saturday. Following the shower — which featured a hot chocolate bar — a few guests continued the celebration at Reynolds and Lively’s home, E! News reports.

Just a couple days earlier, Swift wished the 29-year-old expectant mother a happy birthday on Instagram with an adorable photo of the pals are cuddling with a koala.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BLAKE! You’re a wonderful friend, to humans and koalas alike. I absolutely love you,” she captioned the cute snap.

Lively, who announced she was expecting her second childin April, is happy to be expanding her family — and the Reynolds brood likely isn’t done growing.

“I’m one of five kids. My husband is one of four, so we’re officially breeders,” the actress told Today earlier this summer. “You can go on our website and we will give you some of our children.”

The couple are parents to 20-month-old daughter James.