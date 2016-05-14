The actress is on a near-flawless streak of glamorous gowns at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival

Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump While Channeling Yet Another Disney Princess at Cannes Film Festival

Blake Lively gave off major “Queen Elsa from Frozen” vibes in her latest red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

The pregnant star showed off her growing bump in a form-fitting, sparkly blue gown with s thigh-high slit and dramatic train while attending the BFG premiere on Saturday.

Lively, 28, channeled another famous Disney princess at Friday’s Slack Bay premiere at the French festival, when she sported an icy blue dress and glamorous updo in a perfect imitation of Cinderella’s iconic ballgown.

The actress has been on a near-flawless streak of bump-flaunting gowns since arriving in Cannes earlier this week. After camouflaging her belly at the Met Gala, Lively’s latest looks mark her bump’s official (and unbelievably stunning!) debut.

PEOPLE confirmed in April that Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are expecting their second child together. The A-list couple are already parents to 16-month-old daughter James.