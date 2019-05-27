Smiling Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Form-Fitting Tee While Out in Boston

Image zoom Blake Lively BACKGRID

Blake Lively is a beaming mom-to-be in Beantown!

The pregnant Gossip Girl alum was spotted out and about in Boston Sunday flaunting her baby bump in a casual get-up.

Lively, 31, who is expecting her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds, was seen sporting a black floppy hat with her hair pulled into a low bun, and jeans, a gray shirt and a dark blue jacket.

She was smiling as she clutched her cellphone and a notebook to her chest.

Reynolds, 42, has been filming the movie Free Guy in the Massachusetts city, according to Boston.com, about a bank teller who learns he’s a background character in a video game.

The actor previously told PEOPLE that the couple doesn’t work at the same time in order to keep their family — which includes daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2½ — together.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other,” he said. “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is.”

Image zoom Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The couple, who married in 2012, revealed they were expecting a third child when Lively appeared on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu in a form-fitting yellow dress that showed off her bump.

“They are so happy and excited about having another baby,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could.”