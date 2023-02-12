Blake Lively Reveals She and Ryan Reynolds Have Welcomed Baby No. 4: 'Been Busy'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds officially have a family of six!

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, and the Spirited actor, 46, have not yet shared pictures of their baby, but on Super Bowl Sunday, Lively shared a photo that revealed she no longer had a baby bump.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," she wrote in the Instagram post, which featured her with Reynolds' mother, Tammy.

The post also featured photos of their Super Bowl dishes.

Many of Lively's followers left comments in the post that pointed out the absence of a baby bump.

"Epic post! For all the reasons!!!" wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

Blake Lively/Instagram

"Throwing the internet in a friendzy," added another follower.

The couple's new arrival joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

The Deadpool actor recently chatted about the couple's then-baby on the way in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he shared how the pair's three daughters feel about the new addition.

"They're in. They love it," he said of his girls. "They're ready."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

"I'm very excited," the star added of his own feelings. "We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."

In an emotional speech before Reynolds accepted the prestigious American Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles last month, Lively shared behind-the-scenes stories about her husband's dedication to his craft — and his unbounded love for his family.

"This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts," said the actress.

And the Free Guy star has also exceeded the demands of family life, shared Lively.

"And now I am his home, and our girls are his home," she said. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Lively continued, "He would show up with mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home. And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen. Especially not by someone who is able to be so all in, in his work life."

"He is able to somehow be everything to everyone, all at once. He is the most present person you will ever meet," she said. "And yes, he creates magic in his work but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life."

Lively first revealed her pregnancy with baby No. 4 in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the news also came as a surprise to her friends. "Even her friends were surprised that she was pregnant again," the source said. "She kept it very quiet."