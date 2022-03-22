Blackbear Welcomes Second Baby with Fiancée Michele Maturo, Son Morrissey Onyx: 'So Blessed'

Blackbear and Michele Maturo are also parents to son Midnight Thomas, who was born in January 2020

Blackbear is a dad of two!

The musician, 31, and his fiancée Michele Maturo welcomed their second baby together, son Morrissey Onyx Musto, on Saturday, March 12, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The couple is also parents to son Midnight Thomas, who was born in January 2020.

Baby Morrissey was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, California, weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches at birth.

"We are so blessed for this new addition to our family. Our 2-year-old son Midnight now has a built-in best friend," the couple tells PEOPLE. "We did not know our hearts could expand this much. Shout out to the parents not getting any sleep we are tired with you!"

As for the meaning behind the baby's moniker, the couple says they chose the name because of Blackbear's favorite singer, Morrissey, the frontman of The Smiths. They picked Onyx for his middle name because the pair loves the meaning of the black gemstone.

The gemstone represents powerful vibrations of protection willpower strength and focus. It is believed the onyx drives motivation and pushes you forward in life. Black is also the couple's favorite color.

The couple, who got engaged last April, first shared their joyful pregnancy news back in September, with Maturo posing for a nude selfie in which followers could see the beginnings of a baby bump.

"It's true round two," she captioned the post, which also included an image of a sonogram.

Blackbear, born Matthew Tyler Musto, also shared the same sonogram snap to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. "Wavy new baby boy otw 🏃‍♂️," he captioned the Instagram post, which showed him holding the sonogram with the word "DAD" fittingly tattooed on his manicured hand.

"He's waving," Blackbear wrote in his Twitter caption, referencing the image of the fetus with four fingers extended.

Maturo and the "IDFC" singer, whose upcoming album is executive produced by Travis Barker, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Midnight Thomas, on Jan. 26, 2020.

When announcing their first pregnancy in September 2019, Maturo said that the couple was "so happy to finally share with you guys how excited we've been to bring this little nugget into the world in January!!" She added, "I already love these two sweet boys 4e ( forever ) HIS NAME WILL BE (but not limited to) SIR MIDNIGHT MAISON MORRISSEY MUSTO THE 7th PHD CEO OF CANDYLAND (Mat helped with this caption too)."