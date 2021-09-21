Blackbear and Michele Maturo are already parents to son Midnight Thomas, who was born in January 2020

Musician Blackbear and Fiancée Michele Maturo Expecting Their Second Child: 'It's True Round Two'

Blackbear and his wife-to-be, Michele Maturo, are expecting their second bundle of joy!

The musician, 30, and his fiancée, 31, shared the joyful news via their social media accounts on Monday, with Maturo posing for a nude selfie in which followers could see the beginnings of a baby bump.

"It's true round two," she captioned the post, which also included an image of a sonogram.

Michele Maturo Credit: Michele Maturo/Instagram

Blackbear, who was born Matthew Tyler Musto, also shared the same sonogram snap to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. "Wavy new baby boy otw 🏃‍♂️," he captioned the Instagram post, which showed him holding the sonogram with the word "DAD" fittingly tattooed on his manicured hand.

"He's waving," Blackbear wrote in his Twitter caption, referencing the image of the fetus with four fingers extended.

Famous friends sent well wishes to the couple in the comments of their respective posts. "Congratulations," The Talk's Amanda Kloots wrote on Maturo's announcement, while singer NE-YO told Blackbear via Instagram, "Congrats my guy. Welcome to the club!"

The "IDFC" singer and his fiancée welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Midnight Thomas, on Jan. 26, 2020.

When announcing their first pregnancy in September 2019, Maturo said that the couple was "so happy to finally share with you guys how excited we've been to bring this little nugget into the world in January!!" She added, "I already love these two sweet boys 4e ( forever ) HIS NAME WILL BE (but not limited to) SIR MIDNIGHT MAISON MORRISSEY MUSTO THE 7th PHD CEO OF CANDYLAND (Mat helped with this caption too)."