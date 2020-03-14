Black Ink Crew: Chicago Star Charmaine Walker Welcomes Daughter Nola Glenda

Image zoom Charmaine Walker (L) and Nick Bey

Welcome to the Black Ink Crew: Chicago family, baby Nola Glenda Bey!

Charmaine Walker and husband Nick Bey have welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on Saturday.

Walker, 31, welcomed her baby girl at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital with Bey by her side.

“SAFE DELIVERY! Head full of hair!” Bey proudly announced on Instagram.

One day after announcing that she and Bey were expecting their first child together, Walker stopped by PEOPLE TV‘s Reality Check in early December to exclusively reveal that they’d recently tied the knot.

The reality star revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram. Sharing a video from an ultrasound appointment, she wrote, “Expecting Baby Bey March 2020 💕🦋 Shoutout to Momma Glenda. She was so excited 🦋 The night before she unexpectedly passed away she said ‘I still can’t believe my baby is having a baby!’ I’ll never forget those words.”

Sharing a set of exclusive, stunning maternity photos, Walker revealed to PEOPLE later that month that if the baby was a girl, she was going to name her in part for her mother. (A boy would’ve been Nick Glen Bey Jr.)

The couple announced their child’s sex during iHeartRadio station 107.5 WGCI’s Big Jam concert on Dec. 30, where they had the crowd count down with them before a screen revealed the baby was a girl.

Walker and Bey kept their social media followers plenty updated throughout her pregnancy, posting a bevy of bump shots and sweet photos of her sonograms.

The new mom sang her husband’s praises after he threw her a baby shower he planned “in just 2 weeks.” In one of several posts she made showing off photos from the party, she wrote, “@neekbey is going to be such an amazing father!” and expressed her excitement over “bringing little baby Nola into a wonderful family!”

In her December chat with PEOPLE, Walker admitted she was “nervous” about childbirth, as well as worrying “all the time” about how she’ll balance filming her VH1 series and being a mom.

“I can’t say how much time I’ll take off, but I will definitely get back to work when the time is right,” the star added. “I think those first few months are important to bond with my baby and take care of myself.”