Blac Chyna Conceals Her Growing Baby Bump in Flowing Outfit at Chymoji Launch Party with Rob Kardashian

Baby bump, where are you?!

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were proud parents-to-be as they attended the Los Angeles launch party for Chyna’s emojis — aptly titled Chymojis — on Tuesday. But while the stars’ smiles were on full display, Chyna seemed to keep her growing pregnancy belly under wraps.

Straying only slightly from her signature skin-tight wardrobe, Chyna, 27, sported a sheer, black, flowing coverup with cutouts at the sides and front. She wore the garment over form-fitting, high-waisted tights and topped it all off with a partially braided, blonde ‘do.

The coverup only allowed for a small glimpse of Chyna’s pregnancy belly, which the star debuted in a shape-hugging jumpsuit over the weekend. Kardashian, 29, opted for a cardigan over a black t-shirt.

The outing comes just days after the pair announced on Friday that they are expecting their first child.

Fittingly, the bride-to-be used a Chymoji to break the news, posting an emoji rendering of herself hugging her enlarged belly to Instagram.

The baby news is the latest in Chyna and Kardashian’s whirlwind romance.

The pair were engaged 10 weeks after going public with their relationship and they haven’t been shy about expressing their love for each other on social media.

Although the two haven’t set a date to tie the knot, a source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Chyna are “definitely looking to tape their wedding.”

“They are figuring out the best situation and the best deal,” the source said. “They are in no rush, and will be tough negotiators.”

Chyna has also shared her pregnancy cravings with her Snapchat followers. On Tuesday, she posted a video depicting herself and Kardashian running errands around Los Angeles, which included a stop at Porta Via in Beverly Hills for chicken salad sandwiches.

The baby will be Kardashian’s first child and the second for Chyna, who has a 3-year-old son, King Cairo, with rapper Tyga who is dating Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s little sister.