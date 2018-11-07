Blac Chyna Shares an Adorable Throwback Photo of Daughter Dream Ahead of Her Second Birthday

RELATED GALLERY: 47 Impossibly Cute Photos of Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s Baby Girl

Dream can expect some tributes from her family when she turns 2. In 2017, Kim Kardashian West wrote on her blog, “Happy birthday to my beautiful niece, Dream! I can’t believe you are 1 today!”

She continued of her now-5-year-old daughter and son, 2½, “North and Saint are so blessed to have such amazing cousins to grow up with. I love you so much, beautiful girl!”

Meanwhile, Dream’s proud dad, 31, gifted her two toy cars and a stuffed horse.

Happy 1st Birthday mama 😇 pic.twitter.com/lv5HAu2bku — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

Before her big day, Dream has been staying busy with her Kardashian cousins.

In October, the little girl gathered with Jenner’s daughter Stormi and Kardashian West’s two younger children — daughter Chicago, 9 months, and son Saint — for a “cousin cupcake party” in honor of Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True‘s half-birthday.

“Keeping Up With The Kousins,” Khloé, 34, labeled the sweet picture.

Dream is only just about to celebrate her second birthday, but she’s already taken a leaf out of her stylish mama’s book.

“She is definitely a little fashionista,” Chyna told PEOPLE about her daughter in 2017. “She loves looking at herself in the mirror.”

“Hopefully she will love fashion and makeup as much as I do when she’s older!” added the proud mom.