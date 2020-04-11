Blac Chyna Temporarily Dyes Daughter Dream's Hair Blue So She Can Have 'Colored Hair Like Mommy'

Image zoom

Dream Kardashian is debuting a new ‘do!

Blac Chyna shared photos of her 3-year-old daughter sporting blue-tinted locks on Instagram, explaining that Dream wanted to have dyed hair just like her mom.

“Dream, wanted to have colored hair like mommy so I used @hairpaintwax in the color 💙(her favorite color),” Chyna captioned the series of photos of Dream showing off her new hairstyle. Hair Paint Wax is a product that washes out upon shampooing.

In one snap, Dream poses in front of a fireplace, flanked by two colorful horse figurines. The toddler wore a Gucci sweater and blue pants and accessorized the look with a blue bow to match her hair.

In another photo, Dream spins around with a big smile on her face, seeming to love her new hairstyle.

Hair Paint Wax washes out so Dream’s highlights will only last until her next bath.

Image zoom Dream Kardashian

The sweet pictures come after Dream’s dad Rob Kardashian‘s birthday celebrations in March were postponed because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Rob’s birthday celebration is postponed. They are all taking the social-distancing very seriously,” a source told PEOPLE of the Kardashian/Jenner family. Rob turned 33 on March 17.

“No one in the family is socializing right now and everyone is just hanging out at their separate houses,” the source added at the time.

Earlier on Friday, Chyna shared two throwback photos of her kids, Dream and 7-year-old son King Cairo, who she shares with ex Tyga.

“My babies 🥰,” she captioned the images, which show the two children when they were still infants.

