Pregnancy has been agreeing with the soon-to-be reality star

Blac Chyna on Smooth Second Pregnancy: 'No Morning Sickness, No Cravings, Just Baby!'

Unlike her sister-in-law-to-be Kim Kardashian West, pregnancy seems to be agreeing with Blac Chyna.

Chyna, 28, updated fans on how she’s feeling in a Snapchat video on Wednesday.

“If you guys were wondering, I’m actually having a really good pregnancy, similar to King‘s,” Chyna said while showing off her new aqua-colored hair. “No morning sickness, no cravings, just baby!”

Blac Chyna/Instagram

Rob Kardashian‘s fiancée and the soon-to-be reality star can then be seen digging into some Popeyes chicken in her next video — but hey, she’s eating for two!

The one thing that is negatively affecting Chyna is her lack of energy.

“I swear I wish I had the energy to wake up and do my makeup every day,” she confessed in another video. “I would post so many more videos and pictures, but I just don’t have the energy.”

Chyna’s experience greatly differs from Kanye West‘s wife, who called pregnancy “the worst experience of my life” while expecting her second child, son Saint.

“I don’t enjoy one moment of it and I don’t understand people who enjoy it,” Kardashian wrote candidly on her website and app. “My mom and Kourtney clearly did! More power to them but I just don’t relate!”