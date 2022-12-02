Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'

Sibling love!

Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova.

Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers.

In the first picture, King and Dream place their hands on their hips as they look at one another while the second shot shows Dream perched on King's back. The kids each pose for cute individual pictures as well.

"Never a dull moment 😂☺️😁 @NovaKIDS & @FashionNova," Chyna captioned the post.

Last month, Chyna celebrated her daughter with a sweet video on Instagram as she turned 6 years old.

"How do you feel? Are you turning 6?" Chyna asked her daughter in the clip before playing a montage of photos and videos of Dream throughout her childhood.

"Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream 🥰 mommy loves you," she wrote.

Kardashian also made sure that his daughter's birthday started off special.

In photos shared on his Instagram Story, he showed a cute photo of his little girl eating a piece of toast with butter and colorful sprinkles on it to kick off her day.

He then shared a picture of a beautiful balloon arch set up in the foyer of mom Kris Jenner's home, spelling out a happy birthday message to the 6-year-old.

In a grid post, Kardashian celebrated his daughter as the "sweetest and funniest girl!"

"Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞," he added.