Blac Chyna Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Filming New Reality Show
Blac Chyna stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday while filming her new E! reality show
Blac Chyna stepped out Friday afternoon, showing off her growing baby bump while filming her new E! reality show Rob & Chyna.
The 28-year-old visited Spilled Ink Tattoo in Encino, California, in a skintight, pink, purple and brown tie-dyed dress that showed off her pregnancy curves.
She was all smiles, with her curly red hair worn down. Chyna accented her look with pink eye makeup and matching nails — and of course, her sparkly engagement ring, shining for all to see.
Chyna will be tackling love, marriage and parenthood alongside fiancé Rob Kardashian in the six-part reality series.
“Rob is still very excited about the baby,” a source close to Kardashian tells PEOPLE. “When someone asks how Chyna and the baby are doing, he smiles and says, ‘great.’ They won’t share any details. They are saving it for their show. Even when friends ask, they refer to their show and say they will share it all on the show.”
While Kardashian may be saving it for the show, Chyna’s been candid about her pregnancy on social media. She recently revealed to her Snapchat followers that she’s gained nearly 30 lbs. since announcing her pregnancy in May.
“Like no lie, my goal is to gain 100 lbs. this pregnancy,” she said while munching on a chip. “I’mma tear it up, and then I’mma snap back.”
Chyna, who is already mom to 3½-year-old son King Cairo, says she’s “actually having a really good pregnancy,” adding in another Snapchat video recently that she’s had “no morning sickness, no cravings, just baby!”
